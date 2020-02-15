SG Americas Securities LLC Has $382,000 Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 237.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pra Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRAA stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

