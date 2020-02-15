SG Americas Securities LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $934,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Select Medical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Select Medical by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 31,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,020.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,263,900. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

