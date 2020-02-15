SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 202,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

NYSE WSO opened at $172.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $136.45 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.46%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

