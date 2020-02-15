SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 144,997 Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,997 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. Turning Point Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $57.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

