SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,834 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 321,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 214.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $74.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

