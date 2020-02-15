Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Shockwave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $179,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,600,976.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 614.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from to in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

