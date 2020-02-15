Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective (up from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.11.
NYSE SHOP opened at $531.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify has a 1 year low of $173.71 and a 1 year high of $593.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.15 and its 200 day moving average is $368.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
