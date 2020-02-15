Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective (up from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.11.

NYSE SHOP opened at $531.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify has a 1 year low of $173.71 and a 1 year high of $593.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.15 and its 200 day moving average is $368.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

