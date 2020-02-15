Short Interest in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Declines By 14.8%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.34.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $535,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,772 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 609.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

