Short Interest in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Drops By 15.0%

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ BFIN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $192.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
About BankFinancial
BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.