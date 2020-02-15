Short Interest in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Drops By 15.0%

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BFIN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $192.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BankFinancial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BankFinancial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in BankFinancial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BankFinancial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BankFinancial by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.