Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Increases By 12.4%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. 144,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $93.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.