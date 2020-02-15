Short Interest in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Drops By 26.9%

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 625,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:CUK traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $40.41. 307,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. Carnival has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carnival by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Carnival by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.