Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Decreases By 20.6%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 337,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
CEVA traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $29.86. 107,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $666.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -746.50 and a beta of 1.49. CEVA has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
CEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.
