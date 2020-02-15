Short Interest in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Declines By 9.0%

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 52 week low of $131.63 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $154.77. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

