Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Drops By 27.8%

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,966. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.42. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

