Short Interest in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Decreases By 21.6%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 993.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 437,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 118,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 62,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. Collectors Universe has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 62.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

