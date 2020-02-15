Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rises By 18.0%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 611,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,840. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 395,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 239,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVGI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

