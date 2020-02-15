Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Decreases By 24.2%

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.84.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $50.08. 97,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,165. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $994.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 104.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

