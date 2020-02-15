Short Interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Rises By 7.5%

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 372,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 102,346 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 102,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Restaurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAUC remained flat at $$1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,853. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Diversified Restaurant has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.23 million for the quarter.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

