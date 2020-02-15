Short Interest in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Decreases By 5.9%

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,734. The firm has a market cap of $764.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.89. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

