Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Increases By 12.4%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $102.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $30,661.92. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

