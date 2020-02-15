Short Interest in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Increases By 7.9%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 21,600,000 shares. Currently, 30.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GNC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GNC by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,597,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GNC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Marble Ridge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GNC
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.
