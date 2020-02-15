Short Interest in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Increases By 7.9%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 21,600,000 shares. Currently, 30.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get GNC alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GNC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GNC by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,597,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GNC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Marble Ridge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. GNC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.