Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Expands By 14.2%

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GEC stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Group has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 20,261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 350,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 54,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

