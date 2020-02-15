Short Interest in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Decreases By 11.8%

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,300 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 786,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,802. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $137.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $113.08 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.80 and its 200-day moving average is $134.62.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

