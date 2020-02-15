Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Increases By 17.2%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.06. 2,572,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,793. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Cfra decreased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Recommended Story: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.