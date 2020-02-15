Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Increases By 17.2%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.06. 2,572,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,793. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Cfra decreased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

