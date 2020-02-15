Short Interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Declines By 15.5%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 189,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after buying an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

ICON stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,001. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.17. Iconix Brand Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 57.62%.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

