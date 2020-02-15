Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expands By 11.5%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 248,287 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

KALA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 576,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 151.13% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

