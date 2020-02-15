Short Interest in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Grows By 12.2%

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,400 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 826,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.97. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.