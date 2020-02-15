Short Interest in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Expands By 12.8%

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.95. 2,713,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,387. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $341.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

