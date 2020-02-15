Short Interest in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expands By 16.5%

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $177.01 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

