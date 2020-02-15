Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rises By 7.3%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONB. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 618,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

