Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Expands By 12.5%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IX stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $86.99. 13,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. ORIX has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ORIX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter worth $162,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

