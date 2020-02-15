Short Interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Rises By 12.2%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 936,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OSMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 592,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OSMT shares. ValuEngine raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 3.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

