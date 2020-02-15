Short Interest in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Declines By 7.0%

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 29.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after acquiring an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 810,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,982. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

Several research firms have commented on POL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

