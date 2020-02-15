Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Increases By 11.3%

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SAR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 40,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,720. The stock has a market cap of $307.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.66. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 85.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $2,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 86,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

