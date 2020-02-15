Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Declines By 14.9%

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 425,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,589. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

