Short Interest in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Decreases By 6.1%

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 770,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,044. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. SI-Bone has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $514.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of -0.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 222,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 63.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

