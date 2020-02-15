Short Interest in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Grows By 7.6%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $598,246.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,513. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 168,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.96. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.