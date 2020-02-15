Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declines By 11.0%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

TU traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,270. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

TELUS shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TELUS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,457,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,605,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

