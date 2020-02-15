Short Interest in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Declines By 12.6%

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 939,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. 129,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.