Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Decreases By 15.0%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TRT stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

