Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Drops By 5.7%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Utah Medical Products news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $62,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $86,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,951,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 78,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.40. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138. The company has a market cap of $346.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.78. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.40%.

UTMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.