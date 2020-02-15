Short Interest in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Rises By 5.2%

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

WABCO stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52. WABCO has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $146.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WABCO by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WABCO by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,519,000 after purchasing an additional 696,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in WABCO by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,676,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,205,000 after purchasing an additional 223,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WABCO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in WABCO by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

