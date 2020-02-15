Short Interest in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Expands By 10.6%

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $488,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,862,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.19. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yext will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

