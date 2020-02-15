Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.42-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.8 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.42-1.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 320,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.