Sidoti Lowers Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target to $91.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Sidoti from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

NYSE KAI opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,188 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $421,522.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,112.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,353.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kadant by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

