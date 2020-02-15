Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVH. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

NYSE:EVH opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. Evolent Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

