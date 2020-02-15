Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 23.0% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 16.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of SAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 6,296,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,548,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Banco Santander SA has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

