Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 41,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 117,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,095,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,026,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

