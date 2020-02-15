Signaturefd LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

PNW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. 714,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,000. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

