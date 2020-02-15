Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $174,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,501 shares of company stock worth $8,068,153. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $86.46. 939,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,068. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

